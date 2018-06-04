Click It of Ticket High Visibility Enforcement Effort Ends

- Home
(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers have completed the Annual Memorial Day Weekend Click It or Ticket High Visibility Enforcement Effort which started May 14 and ended June 3.
From 5/14/2017 thru 6/3/2017, troopers conducted the following investigations:
– 54 misdemeanor DUI arrests, 2 felony DUI Arrest
– 13 drivers charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.
– 118 REDDIs reported with 39 drivers contacted and ultimately determined not to be DUI
– 78 damage only crashes, 10 injury crashes and 0 fatal collision were investigated by troopers
– Of the 1600 citations issued, 733 were issued for speeding and 148 were issued for seatbelt or other occupant restraint violations
The main focus of the National Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign is to save lives. AST hopes motorists drive safely throughout the High Visibility Enforcement campaign and the rest of the summer. Wearing seatbelts saves lives and goes a long way to protect all vehicle occupants from being seriously injured or killed.
Please do your part in keeping our roadways safe by not driving impaired. Additionally, don’t hesitate to make a REDDI report any time of the year by calling 911! To learn more about REDDI (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately) visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml.
Funding for the High Visibility Enforcement Campaign was funded by grants distributed by the Alaska Highway Safety Office.
