Coast Guard, ADEC Complete Response to Vessel Grounded near Wrangell

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard and Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation completed their response Friday to the grounding of the fishing vessel Deceptive C in Stikine Strait, approximately 17 nautical miles from Wrangell.
Responders from Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Ketchikan led the response and worked with Coast Guard Sector Juneau and ADEC to mitigate the pollution and eliminate the potential for further environmental impact.
The grounding of the Deceptive C was reported to Sector Juneau command center watchstanders Monday evening. Minimal sheening from 3 gallons of oily bilge water was reported at the time. The Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco was diverted to the scene and confirmed that the vessel was hard aground in Stikine Strait, surrounded by a small diesel sheen. No injuries were reported.
MSD Ketchikan opened the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund and hired Power Systems and Supplies, a contracted Oil Spill Removal Organization, to clean the discharged diesel fuel and to remove any oil products and hazardous materials from the Deceptive C. Approximately 3,000 pounds of oily waste and debris was recovered from the grounded vessel.
“Responders focused on a safe and effective evolution this week to remove the hazardous materials and the vessel no longer poses a threat to the environment,” said Lt. David Evans, MSD Ketchikan Supervisor. “Outstanding cooperation between Federal and State partners and industry led to the success of this operation.”
Source: USCG