Coast Guard, ADEC Establish Unified Command in Response to Oil Spill in Shuyak Strait

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
KODIAK, Alaska – Coast Guard and Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation have established a Unified Command in response to an oil spill 49 miles north of Kodiak in Shuyak Strait, Tuesday.
The spill reportedly occurred Monday morning after an abandoned building collapsed during extreme weather conditions. An oil fuel bladder located inside the building fell in the water releasing a max potential of 3,000 gallons of bunker C fuel oil.
Coast Guard, ADEC and Alaska Chadux Corporation personnel are currently responding to the fuel release. A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew conducted an overflight of the area.
The Coast Guard opened the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund and contracted with Alaska Chadux, an oil spill removal organization, to provide necessary resources to assist with the cleanup efforts.
“The Unified Command’s priorities are to limit environmental impacts through the containment and cleanup of the spill as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Capt. Sean MacKenzie, Unified Command’s Federal on Scene Coordinator. “We are working diligently to minimize the impact to wildlife and the environment.”
Source: USCG