Coast Guard Assists Boaters aboard Disabled Vessel near Ketchikan
Coast Guard based in Ketchikan assist disabled vessel in Moira Sound. Image-USCG
JUNEAU, Alaska –A Coast Guard boatcrew assisted two people Thursday aboard a disabled 21-foot Boston Whaler on the west side of Clarence Strait near Moira Sound near Ketchikan.
A Coast Guard Station Ketchikan 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew transported the vessel’s passengers to Thomas Basin. The two people reported no medical concerns or injuries.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Juneau received a call from a friend of the two people at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The friend reported the boat was disabled and anchored approximately 26 miles southwest of Station Ketchikan.
“These boaters filed a float plan with a friend that provided vital information in order to locate them in a quick manner,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Nicholas Santos, a Station Ketchikan crew member. “The prompt notification by the friend helped our crew locate these boaters and take them to safety.”
Source: USCG