Coast Guard Base Kodiak Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Jul 11, 2017.
Capt. Jeffrey Good shakes hands with Capt. Jeffrey Westling after assuming command of Coast Guard Base Kodiak. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Meredith Manning

KODIAK, Alaska – Capt. Jeffrey Westling transferred command of Coast Guard Base Kodiak to Capt. Jeffrey Good during a change of command ceremony at Base Kodiak, Tuesday.

Good was previously assigned to the Surface Forces Logistics Center Industrial Operations Division in Norfolk, Virginia. His other assignments included Resource Manager for the Office of Civil Engineering Resource Management Division, Executive Officer at Training Center Petaluma, California, and Facility Engineer at Training Center Petaluma.

“I would like to thank Capt. Westling and all the members of Base Kodiak for a warm welcome and for making me and my family feel at home,” said Good. “I feel very honored and privileged to receive another assignment to Base Kodiak, and I look forward to working with this great team.”

The change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command. 

