Coast Guard, Civilians Remember Bombing of Dutch Harbor

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
DUTCH HARBOR, Alaska- The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett participated in a ceremony for the 75th anniversary of the World War II Battle of Dutch Harbor, Saturday.
After mooring in Dutch Harbor, the crew conducted public tours aboard the cutter and provided a shuttle service for visiting WWII veterans and Aleut evacuees.
The Midgett’s aviation detachment conducted flyovers alongside historic WWII airplanes, such as a Grumman JRF-5 Goose and a Canadian Harvard MK IV training plane.
Capt. Teri Jordan, commanding officer aboard the Midgett, placed a wreath to honor the fallen during a memorial ceremony Sunday.
“It was an honor to participate in this important event with the residents of Dutch Harbor and all the returning World War II veterans and Aleut evacuees whose lives were impacted during the attack and occupation of the Aleutian Islands,” said Jordan. “The challenges faced during this historic time highlighted the strength and versatility of the Alaskan natives and those who called the Aleutian Islands home. It was truly an honor for Midgett officers and crew to assist the community in paying tribute to those American heroes.”
The attacks on Pearl Harbor and Dutch Harbor stand as the only Japanese attack on American soil. During the Battle of Dutch Harbor, a Japanese aircraft carrier launched air attacks against the Dutch Harbor Naval Base and Fort Mears.
Source: USCG