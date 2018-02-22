Cutter John McCormick Conducts Ops with Customs and Border Protection

- Home
JUNEAU, Alaska – The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick conducted joint customs operations with a Customs and Border Protection enforcement officer five miles offshore of Dixon Entrance Saturday.
The purpose of the operation was to monitor the safety and security of mariners transiting the area as well as ensuring proper completion of customs documentation when entering U.S. territorial waters.
“We want to identify northbound vessels and ensure proper reporting requirements so that we may properly vet passengers and crew for prior violations,” said Gilbert Varela, CBP enforcement officer.
“Working with our partner agencies is essential in understanding each other’s roles when conducting law enforcement missions and prepares us for future events,” said Lt. Mike Moyseowicz, commanding officer of the cutter John McCormick. “The Coast Guard is committed to patrolling our maritime borders to ensure safety and compliance at all times.”
Dixon Entrance is a strait in the Pacific Ocean at the Canada and United States border.
Source: USCG