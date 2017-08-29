Coast Guard Cutter Maple Completes Historic Voyage through Northwest Passage

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
JUNEAU, Alaska – The command of the Coast Guard Cutter Maple is scheduled to discuss their recent voyage from Sitka, Alaska, through the Northwest Passage, to Baltimore, Maryland, 1 p.m. (EST) Wednesday at the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore.
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Maple, a 225-foot seagoing buoy tender, completed their historic voyage through the Northwest Passage and has arrived at Coast Guard Yard.
This summer marks the 60th anniversary of three Coast Guard cutters and one Canadian ship that convoyed through the Northwest Passage, which are several passageways through the complex archipelago of the Canadian Arctic. From May to September of 1957 the crews of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Storis, SPAR and Bramble, along with the crew of the Canadian ice breaker HMCS Labrador, charted, recorded water depths and installed aids to navigation for future shipping lanes.
The Maple will now undergo scheduled maintenance in dry dock at the Coast Guard Yard for repairs and upgrades. The Maple’s crew will return to Sitka to take command of the 225-foot Coast Guard Cutter Kukui, which was previously homeported in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is currently completing a mid-life renovation at the Yard.
Video and imagery of the Northwest Passage voyage is available on www.DVIDShub.net.
Source: U.S. Coast Guard 17th District Alaska