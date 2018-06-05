Coast Guard Cutter Naushon Rescues Four South of Shelikof Strait

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Naushon rescued four mariners after the Soulmate, their 48-foot commercial fishing vessel, became disabled and adrift approximately 57 miles west of Kodiak Island, south of Shelikof Strait, Alaska, Sunday.
The Naushon crew towed the mariners to Lazy Bay cannery, Alitak Bay, Alaska.
Coast Guard Sector Anchorage received a report from the master of the vessel reporting that the Soulmate was disabled, adrift and unable to anchor, Saturday. Initial communications via VHF radio were unreliable. Watchstanders initiated a 6-hour communications schedule with the master via satellite phone and requested the diversion of the Naushon crew.
“This case highlights the importance of having multiple means of communications,” said Petty Offficer 1st Class Michael Taylor, a Sector Anchorage watchstander. “The availability of both a VHF radio and a satellite phone on board the vessel allowed for consistent communication with the master providing up to date information and situational reports.”
Source: USCG
|
Unlike many news organizations, the Alaska Native News does not utilize a paywall that bars readers from accessing our content. And, while many news portals have unlimited resources with which to publish content, our site is run on very limited funds, with our staff working on a volunteer basis. With ad revenues failing drastically, we find ourselves needing to reach out for help funding our portal in order to continue bringing news to our readers.
No related posts.