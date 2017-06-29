Coast Guard, Good Samaritan Vessel Search for Two Missing Boaters in Marmot Bay

- Home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Coast Guard crews and a good Samaritan vessel crew are searching Thursday for one male and one female reported missing from the fishing vessel Miss Destinee that capsized in Marmot Bay.
Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-65 Dolphin and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews, a Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Kodiak boatcrew and the crew of the good Samaritan vessel are searching near the location of the Miss Destinee, 23 miles north of Air Station Kodiak. The good Samaritan crew recovered two people aboard the Miss Destinee. One of the two was the master of the Miss Destinee, who confirmed there were two other people missing after a large wave capsized the vessel.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Anchorage received a mayday transmission over VHF-FM channel 16 from the good Samaritan at approximately 7:30 a.m., Thursday, to coordinate a search for the missing boaters. The good Samaritan crew reported they recovered the master and his crewman from the Miss Destinee.
“We are conducting an extensive search with air and surface search and rescue crews in a 7.5-mile area in Marmot Bay to locate the two missing persons from the Miss Destinee,” said Lt. j.g. Travis Dopp, command duty officer for Sector Anchorage. “We welcome and commend the efforts of the good Samaritan crew for helping rescue two people and providing us vital information on the location of the missing persons.”
Weather on scene is 20-mph winds, 10-foot seas with 2 miles visibility and rain.
2017 marks the 150th anniversary of the Coast Guard’s presence in Alaska. On August 12, 1867 the Revenue Cutter Lincoln transported the first federal officials to Sitka for the formal transfer of proprietorship from Russia on October 18, 1867. Since then, the Coast Guard’s duty to protect the people and waters of Alaska and the Arctic has grown alongside the 49th state’s ever-increasing role in American commerce, Arctic exploration and national sovereignty.
