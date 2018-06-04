Coast Guard Helicopter Crew Medevacs 13-Year-Old from Chenega

- Home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska— A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, forward deployed to Cordova, medevaced a 13-year-old male from Chenega, Alaska, Saturday.
The Jayhawk helicopter crew transported the 13-year-old to Anchorage and transferred him to awaiting medical personnel.
Coast Guard Sector Anchorage watchstanders received notification from the crew of the Golden Pacific, a 58-foot fishing vessel, who reported that the teen was suffering symptoms of a seizure 30 minutes after falling 18 feet. An EMT on board the Golden Pacific assessed the teen and requested higher care. A flight surgeon for the 17th Coast Guard District agreed and recommended a medevac. Sector Anchorage watchstanders directed the launch of a Cordova helicopter crew and diverted the Golden Pacific crew to Chenega.
“Coordination with the crew of the Golden Pacific was essential in this case,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Lindsey Helmbrecht, a Sector Anchorage watchstander. “The assessment from the on board EMT provided us with critical information and the cooperation of the crew in diverting the vessel to Chenega allowed us to respond quickly to get the teen to necessary medical care.”
Source: USCG
