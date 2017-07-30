Coast Guard Hoists Ailing Crewmember from F/V Kindred Spirit in Stephens Passage

Alaska Native News Jul 30, 2017.

In this video provided by Coast Guard Air Station Sitka, an Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk crew hoists a man who experienced chest pains from the fishing vessel Kindred Spirit in Stephens Passage near Port Snettisham. Video by Air Station Sitka.

After a crewmember on a fishing vessel in Stephens Passage in southeast Alaska began suffering chest pains and symptoms of stroke on Wednesday, the F/V Kindred Spirit called on the Coast Guard for help in getting the man assistance.

The medevac request was picked up by the watchstanders in Sector Juneau, and after consultation with the Coast Guard Flight Surgeon, it was decided that a launch of a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter out of Sitka was the appropriate response.





The man was hoisted by the Jayhawk crew and transported to EMS waiting in Juneau, then further transferred to the hospital for treatment.

“This hoist was one of the most challenging we have done, but our crew expertly hoisted the gentleman from an area on the deck where he could enter safely,” said Lt. Robert McCabe, an Air Station Sitka pilot. “The low visibility we encountered to and from the transit was well worth it to help the man get immediate medical attention.”