Coast Guard Locates Overdue Hunters on Chenega Island

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
JUNEAU, Alaska — A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter crew located three hunters overdue since Friday, on the south side of Chenega Island in Prince William Sound, Monday afternoon.
After spotting their 20-foot vessel and a flag on the beach, the Jayhawk crew was able to land, embark the men, and safely transport them to Seward, Alaska, with no medical concerns. It was reported the men survived by eating kelp and drinking water while staying out of the elements in a cabin they found on the island.
“Starting the new year with a positive outcome to a difficult case is all we can really ask for,” said Michael McNeil, Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command duty officer. “Our crews were able to brave the terrible weather, overcome lack of information as to where these men could be, and safely get them back to their family and community.”
The Coast Guard urges mariners to always:
For more information on boating safety, visit www.uscgboating.org.
Please visit the NOAA Website at www.noaa.gov for the most up to date information on weather broadcasts and current storm advisories.
Source: USCG