Coast Guard Locates Overdue Hunters on Chenega Island

Jan 2, 2018.
A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 helicopter crew pose with three men they rescued from Chenega Island, Alaska, Jan. 1, 2018. Image-Lt Brian Dykens/USCG

JUNEAU, Alaska — A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter crew located three hunters overdue since Friday, on the south side of Chenega Island in Prince William Sound, Monday afternoon.

After spotting their 20-foot vessel and a flag on the beach, the Jayhawk crew was able to land, embark the men, and safely transport them to Seward, Alaska, with no medical concerns. It was reported the men survived by eating kelp and drinking water while staying out of the elements in a cabin they found on the island.

“Starting the new year with a positive outcome to a difficult case is all we can really ask for,” said Michael McNeil, Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command duty officer. “Our crews were able to brave the terrible weather, overcome lack of information as to where these men could be, and safely get them back to their family and community.”

The Coast Guard urges mariners to always:

  • Stay Informed – The public should be aware of weather conditions through local television, radio and internet. Check weather and water conditions before heading out, and be aware that weather conditions can quickly change.
  • Wear life jackets while on the water.
  • File a float plan with friends, family members and local marinas before heading out. The list should include the number of passengers aboard the vessel, the vessel’s destination and expected time of return.
  • Always have a working marine-band radio on board.
  • Carry marine flares on board the vessel.
  • Ensure bilge pumps are operational and vessels are secure for heavy winds and rain.

For more information on boating safety, visit www.uscgboating.org.


Please visit the NOAA Website at www.noaa.gov for the most up to date information on weather broadcasts and current storm advisories.

Source: USCG

