Coast Guard Medevac a man near Posliedni Point in Afognak Bay

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Naushon medevaced a man from his anchored vessel near Posliedni Point in Afognak Bay, Alaska, Sunday morning.
The Naushon crew launched their small boat and took the 65-year-old man and his wife on board the cutter. The Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted the man from the Naushon and transported him to awaiting emergency medical personnel in Kodiak, Alaska. The Naushon crew transported the man’s wife to Kodiak.
Coast Guard Sector Anchorage watchstanders received notification from the man and his wife who reported that he was suffering symptoms of a heart attack. A Sector Anchorage search and rescue mission coordinator determined a medevac was necessary, and Sector Anchorage watchstanders directed the diversion of the Naushon crew and launch of an Air Station Kodiak helicopter crew.
“With unreliable communications between the command center and the couple and the severity of the man’s condition, we knew we needed to get on scene as quickly as possible,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Lindsey Helmbrecht, a Sector Anchorage watchstander. “The Naushon crew was patrolling in the area and was able to take the couple on board and provide assistance while awaiting the Jayhawk crew to complete the medevac.”
Source: USCG
