Coast Guard Medevacs Captain of the F/V Coventina in the Vicinity of Prince William Sound

JUNEAU, Alaska — A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew forward deployed to Cordova, medevaced the captain of the fishing vessel Coventina from a beach in the vicinity of Prince William Sound, Saturday.
The Jayhawk crew landed on the island, brought the injured captain aboard and transferred him to Cordova where local emergency medical services personnel were waiting.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command center received a medevac request for the captain of the fishing vessel Coventina after it was reported he fell in the fish hold, injuring his ribs and showing signs of shock. A relief captain took control of the vessel and navigated to Stockdale Harbor on the northwest side of Montague Island.
A Coast Guard flight surgeon was briefed and recommended immediate medevac.
“Due to the configuration of the vessel the aircrew deemed it safer for the fishing vessel Coventina crew to transfer the injured captain to a nearby island,” said Petty Officer Nicholas Lippert, communications watchstander at Coast Guard Sector Anchorage. “The quick action of the aircrew along with the Coventina crew allowed the captain to be quickly transferred to higher medical care.”
2017 marks the 150th anniversary of the Coast Guard’s presence in Alaska. On August 12, 1867 the Revenue Cutter Lincoln transported the first federal officials to Sitka for the formal transfer of proprietorship from Russia on October 18, 1867. Since then, the Coast Guard’s duty to protect the people and waters of Alaska and the Arctic has grown alongside the 49th state’s ever-increasing role in American commerce, Arctic exploration and national sovereignty.
Source: USCG