Coast Guard Medevacs Fisherman 60 Miles Southwest of Cold Bay

Feb 11, 2018.
F/V Bering Hunter. Image-Ian Whiddon | Flickr

F/V Bering Hunter. Image-Ian Whiddon | Flickr

JUNEAU, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevaced a 25-year-old man from the 107-foot fishing vessel Bering Hunter approximately 60 miles south west of Cold Bay, Alaska, Thursday morning.

The Jayhawk helicopter crew forward deployed to Cold Bay hoisted the man and safely transported him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel in Cold Bay.

Watchstanders at the 17th Coast Guard District command center received a medevac request from the captain of the fishing vessel after the man fell and suffered a head injury. Watchstanders notified the Coast Guard duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.

“Having assets forward deployed to Cold Bay during the winter fishing season allows our crews to respond quickly,” said Lt. j.g. Rian Ellis, a 17th district watchstander. “We are able to eliminate hours of flight time in the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands, ensuring the safety of mariners.”

Source: USCG

