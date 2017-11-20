Coast Guard Medevacs Man 200 Miles South of Cold Bay

- Home
JUNEAU, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew forward deployed to forward operating location Cold Bay, Alaska, medevaced a man Thursday evening from the 1200-foot motor vessel Maersk Eindhoven 200 miles south of Cold Bay.
The Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted the man and safely transported him to Cold Bay where a LifeMed aircraft crew transported him to Anchorage, Alaska, for further medical care.
Coast Guard District 17 command center watchstanders received notification from captain of the Maersk Eindhoven reporting a 53-year-old male crewmember was suffering from cardiac issues 600 miles south of Cold Bay. After notifying the Coast Guard flight surgeon, due to the vast distance offshore, the captain was advised to make best course and speed to Cold Bay so a safe medevac could be conducted.
“Coordinating a mission 600 miles offshore is challenging,” said Mr. Bud Holden, District 17 command center watchstander. “Our consistant training, and the communication between the Coast Guard and Maersk Eindhoven crew enabled us to safely get this man the care he needed.”
Source: