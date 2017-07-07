Widgetized Section

Coast Guard Medevacs Man from Fishing Vessel 152 Miles North of Dutch Harbor

Jul 7, 2017.
Approximate location of USCG medevac. Image-NOAA Charts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An aviation detachment crew deployed aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Sherman medevaced a 33-year-old man from a fishing vessel Thursday morning approximately 152 miles north of Dutch Harbor.

An AVDET MH-65 Dolphin crew hoisted the man safely and transported him to EMS in Dutch Harbor.

Watchstanders at the 17th Coast Guard District command center received a request from Health Force Partners that a crewman aboard the Island Enterprise suffered a severe injury to his index finger. The Coast Guard flight surgeon recommended a medevac after consultation with HFP deemed the injury as potentially limb threatening.

“The Cutter Sherman and crew on patrol with its AVDET Dolphin crew allowed us to deliver immediate medical attention to the crewman in a remote part of Western Alaska,” said Chief Warrant Officer Joseph Ayd, command duty officer for the 17th District.

Weather on scene was 34.5-mph winds, 8 to 10-foot seas and 11.5 miles visibility.

The Coast Guard Cutter Sherman, a 378-foot high endurance cutter homeported in Honolulu, was commissioned Sept. 3, 1968. Cutter Sheman and its crew conduct the missions of search and rescue, law enforcement, Homeland Security and migrant interdiction in the Pacific Ocean.

Source: USCG 


