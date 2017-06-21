Coast Guard Medevacs Man with Ankle Injury near Shelikof Strait

- Home
JUNEAU, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevaced a 58-year-old man with an ankle injury from the fishing vessel New Dawn, in the vicinity of Shelikof Strait, Sunday.
The Jayhawk crew safely hoisted the man and transported him to awaiting EMS personnel in Kodiak.
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command center received a medevac request from the New Dawn crew for a crewmember with a broken ankle. Watchstanders requested the launch of the Jayhawk crew after consulting the duty flight surgeon who recommended medevac of the crewmember.
“Due to the crewman’s possible need for an orthopedic surgeon, we determined the best course of action was to get him off the New Dawn and place him aboard the Jayhawk helicopter for transfer to advanced medical care” said Mr. Cory Cichoracki, watchstander at Sector Anchorage command center. “Despite the weather, the aircrew alongside the crew of the New Dawn, was able to complete a successful hoist.”
Source: USCG
© 2017, ↑ Alaska Native News
