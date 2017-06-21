Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Coast Guard Medevacs Man with Ankle Injury near Shelikof Strait

Jun 21, 2017.
A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs a 58-year-old man with an ankle injury from the fishing vessel New Dawn, in the vicinity of Shelikof Strait. Image-USCG

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs a 58-year-old man with an ankle injury from the fishing vessel New Dawn, in the vicinity of Shelikof Strait. Image-USCG

JUNEAU, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevaced a 58-year-old man with an ankle injury from the fishing vessel New Dawn, in the vicinity of Shelikof Strait, Sunday.

The Jayhawk crew safely hoisted the man and transported him to awaiting EMS personnel in Kodiak.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command center received a medevac request from the New Dawn crew for a crewmember with a broken ankle. Watchstanders requested the launch of the Jayhawk crew after consulting the duty flight surgeon who recommended medevac of the crewmember.

“Due to the crewman’s possible need for an orthopedic surgeon, we determined the best course of action was to get him off the New Dawn and place him aboard the Jayhawk helicopter for transfer to advanced medical care” said Mr. Cory Cichoracki, watchstander at Sector Anchorage command center. “Despite the weather, the aircrew alongside the crew of the New Dawn, was able to complete a successful hoist.”

Source: USCG 


Related Articles:

Coast Guard MH_60 Jayhawk approaching F/V Optimus to hoist injured crewmember. Image-USCGCoast Guard Medevacs Crewmember off of Fishing Vessel in Gulf Coast Guard Medevacs Ailing Mariner at Prince of Wales Island Air Station Sitka launched a MH-60 Jayhawk to medevac an ailing crewmember off of the Crown Princess on Thursday.Coast Guard Medevacs Cruise Ship Crewmember near Glacier Bay A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists an injured fisherman from the 79-foot fishing vessel Pacific Star approximately 74 miles southeast of the city of KodiakCoast Guard Medevacs Injured Fisherman near Kodiak