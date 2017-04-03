Coast Guard, Partner Agencies Establish Unified Command in Response to Anna Platform Incident

- Home
Nikiski, Alaska — A Unified Command comprised of the United States Coast Guard (USCG), Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC), and Hilcorp Alaska (Hilcorp) has been established in response to reports of a sheen near the Anna Platform.
The Anna Platform is located in the Granite Point Field of Cook Inlet. A sheen was discovered by Hilcorp personnel at 11:20 a.m., Saturday. Production was shut in immediately and the incident was reported to ADEC at 12:05 p.m. on the same day.
Three flyovers were conducted Saturday. During the first flyover at approximately 11:30 a.m., several sheens were spotted approximately three miles downstream from the platform. The other two flights did not identify any sheen in the area. Two additional flyovers were completed today at 10:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. No sheen was sighted in the area.
The suspected source of the release is an oil pipeline running between the Anna and Bruce platforms. In order to reduce the risk of a further spill, platform crews are displacing the existing oil in the pipeline with seawater. USCG and ADEC personnel have boarded the Anna Platform and will be observing the operation. The Perseverance, a Cook Inlet Spill Prevention and Response (CISPRI) vessel, is also on scene and will remain there until the oil is removed from the line.
At this time, the cause of the release and sheen is unknown. Further updates will be provided when they become available.
Media can reach the Unified Command Information Office by contacting:
Lori Nelson 907-777-8392, lnelson@hilcorp.com
Candice Bressler 907-465-5009, candice.bressler@alaska.gov
Coast Guard Public Affairs 907-209-8731, uscgalaska@gmail.com