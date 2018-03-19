Coast Guard, Partner Agencies Participate in Joint Law Enforcement Operation

- Home
JUNEAU, Alaska – Law enforcement authorities from the Coast Guard, Coast Guard Investigative Service, Alaska State Troopers and local police departments participated in a joint law enforcement operation to detect and deter illegal activity on Alaska Marine Highway System ferries, March 9-15.
Canine teams from Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco (91105), MSST Seattle (91101), the Alaska State Troopers, Anchorage Airport Police and the Juneau Police Department conducted sweeps of the ferry system.
The operation took place randomly at AMHS ferry terminals in Bellingham, Wash.; Ketchikan, Alaska; Whittier, Alaska; and Juneau over the course of the week.
During the course of the operation, authorities contacted passengers and vehicles during five ferry dockings. This resulted in the consent search of six vehicles and numerous individuals. No seizures of illicit drugs were made in Alaska by authorities and therefore no arrests or charges filed. One seizure of methamphetamine was made at the ferry terminal in Bellingham.
“The Coast Guard is committed to detecting and deterring illegal activity on Alaska’s waterways including the use or shipment of illicit drugs,” said Randy Thompson, CGIS assistant special agent-in-charge for Alaska. “We appreciate and look forward to the continued support from our partner agencies in our fight against the opioid crisis.”
CGIS, the Alaska State Troopers, and Juneau and Ketchikan Police Departments are members of the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs Task Force.
Coast Guard units and partner agencies that participated:
Source: USCG
