Coast Guard, Partners Continue Search for Two Missing in Marmot Bay

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Coast Guard, Alaska Air National Guard and good Samaritans continue to search Friday for one male and one female reported missing from the fishing vessel Miss Destinee that capsized in Marmot Bay.
Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-65 Dolphin and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews, a Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Kodiak boat crew, the crews of the Coast Guard Cutters Sherman and Chandeleur, nine para-rescuemen from the AK ANG 212th Rescue Squadron and the crew of tug St. Michael searched throughout Thursday night near the location of the Miss Destinee, 23 miles north of Air Station Kodiak.
The pararescuemen, staging from the CGC Sherman, are attempting to access the capsized Miss Destinee to search for the missing people while other responders continue to search surrounding waters. Pararescuemen are experts in all aspects of the personnel recovery mission and their skill sets include specialized training in land and water rescue as well as advanced medical care.
A good Samaritan crew rescued two survivors Thursday from the water near the Miss Destinee. The rescued master of the Miss Destinee confirmed two other people were missing after a large wave capsized the vessel.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Anchorage received a mayday transmission over VHF-FM channel 16 from the good Samaritan at approximately 7:30 a.m., Thursday, to coordinate a search for the missing boaters.
“We are continuing an extensive search with air and surface search and rescue crews to locate the two missing persons from the Miss Destinee,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Hobbie, SAR mission controller for Sector Anchorage. “The assistance of the 212th Rescue Squadron and the crew of the St. Michael is invaluable and a testament to the strong bond between our military and community partners in response to mariners in danger.”
Source: USCG