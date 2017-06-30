Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Coast Guard, Partners Continue Search for Two Missing in Marmot Bay

Jun 30, 2017.
A Coast Guard 38-foot smallboat crew from Aids to Navigation Team Kodiak, Alaska, approaches the capsized Miss Destinee during a search for a missing man and woman in Marmot Bay near Kodiak. U.S. Coast Guard photo provided by Air Station Kodiak.

A Coast Guard 38-foot smallboat crew from Aids to Navigation Team Kodiak, Alaska, approaches the capsized Miss Destinee during a search for a missing man and woman in Marmot Bay near Kodiak. U.S. Coast Guard photo provided by Air Station Kodiak.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Coast Guard, Alaska Air National Guard and good Samaritans continue to search Friday for one male and one female reported missing from the fishing vessel Miss Destinee that capsized in Marmot Bay.

Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-65 Dolphin and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews, a Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Kodiak boat crew, the crews of the Coast Guard Cutters Sherman and Chandeleur, nine para-rescuemen from the AK ANG 212th Rescue Squadron and the crew of tug St. Michael searched throughout Thursday night near the location of the Miss Destinee, 23 miles north of Air Station Kodiak.

The pararescuemen, staging from the CGC Sherman, are attempting to access the capsized Miss Destinee to search for the missing people while other responders continue to search surrounding waters. Pararescuemen are experts in all aspects of the personnel recovery mission and their skill sets include specialized training in land and water rescue as well as advanced medical care.

A good Samaritan crew rescued two survivors Thursday from the water near the Miss Destinee. The rescued master of the Miss Destinee confirmed two other people were missing after a large wave capsized the vessel.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Anchorage received a mayday transmission over VHF-FM channel 16 from the good Samaritan at approximately 7:30 a.m., Thursday, to coordinate a search for the missing boaters.

“We are continuing an extensive search with air and surface search and rescue crews to locate the two missing persons from the Miss Destinee,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Hobbie, SAR mission controller for Sector Anchorage. “The assistance of the 212th Rescue Squadron and the crew of the St. Michael is invaluable and a testament to the strong bond between our military and community partners in response to mariners in danger.”

Source: USCG 


Related Articles:

USCG Jayhawk hoist a surviving crew,member from Good Samaritan vessel. Image-USCGCoast Guard, Good Samaritan Vessel Search for Two Missing Boaters in Marmot Bay Petty Officer 1st Class Jon Emerson assists three men out of a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter after a search and rescue mission 57 miles from Kodiak.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Honings)Coast Guard Rescues Three Mariners near Kodiak The Coast Guard Cutter SPAR is moored in San Pedro, California, at Coast Guard Base Los Angeles/Long Beach for scheduled maintenance Oct. 23, 2015. The SPAR crew is homeported in Kodiak, Alaska, more than 2,000 miles north of Los Angeles. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter SPAR)Coast Guard Cutter Returns to Kodiak After 123 Days Coast Guard Cutter Morgenthau crew monitors the tow of the disabled 400-foot cargo vessel BBC Colorado in the Gulf of Alaska Oct. 9. Image-U.S. Coast GuardCutter Morgenthau Assists Disabled Cargo Vessel in Gulf of Alaska