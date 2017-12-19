Widgetized Section

Coast Guard Petty Officer in Kodiak Found Not Guilty of Child Endangerment

Dec 19, 2017.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — A Coast Guard petty officer accused of child endangerment was found not guilty Thursday at a general court-martial at Coast Guard Island in Alameda.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Jimmy Barlow, currently stationed in Kodiak, Alaska, was accused of violating the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Article 134 – child endangerment resulting in gross bodily harm.

The not-guilty verdict followed a 10-day long court martial, which was presided over by a military judge.

Barlow was the subject of a six-year investigation by both the Coast Guard Investigative Service and Alameda Police Department into events surrounding the collapse of Eden Lynch, Barlow’s 3-year-old daughter, which occurred Aug. 31, 2011, at his then apartment in Alameda. Eden never regained consciousness and died days later at Children’s Hospital of Oakland.

Source: USCG

