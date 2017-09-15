Coast Guard Rescues Fishing Vessel Crew near Tamgas Harbor
JUNEAU, Alaska — Crews from Coast Guard Cutter Anthony Petit and Coast Guard Station Ketchikan rescued the crew of the fishing vessel Tsimshain Lady after the vessel began taking on water near Tamgas Harbor, Alaska, Wednesday.
An Anthony Petit small-boat crew provided a dewatering pump and tied the fishing vessel alongside the cutter until it could be transferred to a Station Ketchikan Response Boat – Medium crew. The RB – M crew towed the fishing vessel and its crew to Tamgas Harbor.
Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders and the crew of the Anthony Petit received relayed reports from the crew of the fishing vessel Huntress that heard a distress call on VHF-FM channel 83. Watchstanders directed the launch of the RB – M crew and the crew of the Anthony Petit launched their small boat.
“We greatly appreciate the relay of the distress call from the crew of the fishing vessel Huntress,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Breanna Teffier, a Sector Juneau watchstander. “The information they provided to the crew of the Anthony Petit and our watchstanders allowed us to respond quickly and get the crew if the Tsimshain Lady to safety.”
Source: USCG