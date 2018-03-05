Coast Guard Rescues Man from Overturned Kayak at Port of Valdez

- Home
KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Station Valdez smallboat crew rescued a 50-year-old man from an overturned kayak near Valdez, Alaska, Sunday.
The station Valdez boatcrew arrived on scene, brought the man aboard their 45-foot Response Boat-Medium and safely transported him to a nearby pier where local emergency medical services personnel were waiting. The man was transported to Valdez Medical Center where he was treated for reported symptoms of hypothermia.
Station Valdez watchstanders received a call at 2 p.m. from a good Samaritan regarding the man sitting on top of an overturned kayak approximately 50-yards from station Valdez.
“Situations such as this one remind us why boating safety is critical, especially in Alaskan waters, no matter the size of the vessel involved,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Gunderson, a member of Station Valdez. “We are fortunate to have the good people of our community looking out for each other but also for the immediacy with which we were able to respond to this incident.”
On scene weather at the time of the rescue was 23-mph winds, 1 to 2-foot seas and 10 miles of visibility.
Source: USCG
