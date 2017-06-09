Coast Guard Rescues man in Homemade Inflatable in Juneau

Alaska Native News Jun 9, 2017.

Coast Guard Station-Juneau diverted a small boat crew after receiving report from Lt. Joseph Schlosser, an off-duty Coast Guardsman, that a man was out in Gastineau Channel paddling in a homemade inflatable watercraft.

The 25-foot RB-S crew, upon their arrival, deemed the small homemade craft unsafe even though the seas were calm with a light breeze, as it was taking on water. Consequently brought two-year-old man, his dog, as well as his duct-taped watercraft on board.

The man, who was reported as not wearing a life jacket, said that he was going to the entrance of Taku Inlet to Point Bishop.

“I noticed the craft in the channel and I could tell the man was not wearing a life jacket and the craft was not safe,” said Schlosser. “I contacted the sector command center and the Station’s smallboat crew responded quickly and helped the man to safety.”

The mariner was taken to Douglas Harbor in Juneau.





