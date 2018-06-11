Coast Guard Station Valdez Rescues Three from Recreational Vessel in Valdez Arm

- Home
KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Station Valdez 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew rescued three people from the 33-foot recreational cabin cruiser Study Beauty in Sawmill Bay, in the Valdez Arm Thursday.
The RB-M crew took a 10-year-old boy, a 63-year-old woman, and a 72-year-old man along with two nurses who were assisting the three, to Valdez where emergency medical personnel were waiting transfer to further medical care.
Coast Guard Sector Anchorage watchstanders received notification via VHF-FM Channel 16 from the Study Beauty captain that a boy and woman were nauseated and going in and out of consciousness. The captain himself was beginning to experience the same symptoms. The good Samaritan vessel Salish Aire and crew were in the vicinity of the Study Beauty and rendered assistance.
Two nurses from the Salish Aire boarded the Study Beauty and provided medical assistance by giving them oxygen.
Coast Guard Sector watchstanders directed the Study Beauty captain to transit toward Valdez and directed the launch of the RB-M crew.
“We are thankful for the assistance of the nurses aboard the Salish Aire,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Sheltra, the Station Valdez coxswain during the rescue. “With the Study Beauty being 12-miles away from Station Valdez the readiness of our boatcrew allowed us to get the three people to higher medical care quickly.”
Source: USCG