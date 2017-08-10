Coast Guard to Celebrate Annual Buoy Tender Roundup in Juneau

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard 17th District is scheduled to host its annual Buoy Tender Roundup in Juneau, Alaska, Aug. 14-18.
This year’s roundup will include eight U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian buoy tenders, stationed throughout Alaska and the Pacific Northwest for five days of training and maintenance. Participating are the U.S. Coast Guard Cutters SPAR, Hickory, Fir, Sycamore, Elderberry, Anthony Petit, Henry Blake and the Canadian coast guard ship Bartlett.
The event allows Coast Guard members and partner agencies the opportunity to receive specialized training in areas such as engine repair, buoy maintenance, first aid, navigation, weather observation and fisheries throughout the week.
“The roundup is an extremely cost-effective and efficient means to ensure our buoy tender crews have access to the training they need to be successful in their chosen professions,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mike Newell, chief of the 17th District’s Waterways Branch. “Subject matter experts from across the Coast Guard are being brought in to inspect and service vital shipboard equipment to ensure the safety of our crews while they are deployed.”
The cutters will compete in the Buoy Tender Roundup Olympics Aug. 16. The olympics is a competition that not only builds morale amongst cutter members but also provides a fun alternative to every day training in events such as the chain pull, survival swim and the heat-and-beat.
The olympics are not open to the public, however, there will be public tours aboard the cutter Sycamore, moored at Coast Guard Station Juneau from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Crews aboard Coast Guard buoy tenders in Alaska service 1,350 navigational aids along 33,000 miles of coastline while actively participating in search and rescue, environmental protection and law enforcement missions.
Source: USCG