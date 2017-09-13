Coast Guard Tows Disabled Vessel, Crew to Yakutat

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
JUNEAU, Alaska— The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Chandeleur towed the 36-foot vessel Ruby Dawn and its crew to Yakutat, Alaska, Tuesday.
The crew of the Chandeleur responded after the vessel became disabled southwest of Icy Bay while transiting from Whittier to Juneau.
Coast Guard Seventeenth District watchstanders received a report from a friend of the two people aboard the Ruby Dawn that the vessel was disabled. The friend had been contacted by the crew through an inReach device. The case was tranferred Sector Anchorage watchstanders who issued a marine assistance request broadcast and requested the launch of the Chandeleur crew. The Yakutat harbormaster delivered parts to the crew of the Ruby Dawn who were able to make temporary repairs.
“Thankfully the boaters were able to call for help with an inReach device in a location where VHF radio was not reliable,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Gardner, a Sector Anchorage watchstander. “Having multiple forms of communication on remote Alaskan waters is important and ultimately allowed us to help get these boaters to Yakutat safely.”
InReach is a technology that integrates GPS and satellites providing the ability to send and receive text messages anywhere in the world, including when beyond cell phone range, by using the Iridium satellite constellation.
Source: USCG