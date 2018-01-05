Coffman Cove Man Indicted on Sexual Abuse of a Minor Charges

Alaska Native News Jan 5, 2018.

Troopers announced that a Domestic Violence Assault investigation in the southeast Alaska community of Coffman Cove has resulted in a Grand Jury indictment on Sexual Assault charges for a Coffman Cove man on Thursday.

According to AST, 38-year-old Walter Brian Carter was indicted on four counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor I after a DV assault case was opened following a December 15th incident in that town. Prince of Wales-based Troopers were advised of the DV incident at 10:22 pm that night that ended with a warrant being issued for charges of Assault IV-DV. The complaint alleged that Carter had assaulted a family member that resulted in injury. Carter would be located the next day in South Thorne Bay at 12:44 pm and placed under arrest. He was taken to the Craig Jail and remanded with his bail set at $10,000.







AST reports that the sexual abuse began on December 1st, and continued until December 14th.

Carter remains in custody at the Craig Jail.