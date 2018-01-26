Cold Bay Library Director Arrested on Theft and Device Fraud Charges

Alaska Native News Jan 26, 2018.

The former Director of the Cold Bay Public Library, 36-year-old Alicia Peltier, was arrested on a Fraudulent Use of an Access Device, and Theft II warrant on Thursday, the Alaska State Troopers revealed on Friday.

According to the APD investigation, Peltier, during her time in the position as Director of the library during the 2016-2017 period, she racked up over $10,000 in fraudulent charges.

According to the investigation, in which detailed transaction receipts were obtained, Peltier used the library’s credit card for purchases not related to library business in Anchorage and Florida. The investigation found the purchases were “clearly not for legitimate purposes.”

The Cold Bay Library is staffed by volunteers and receives its funding in the form of grants from the Alaska State Library.





