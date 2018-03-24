Colorado Authorities Extraditing Palmer Man on Sexual Exploitation Charges

Alaska Native News Mar 24, 2018.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force placed a 27-year-old Palmer man under arrest on a Colorado warrant and preparations are being made to extradite him to that state, AST reports.

Authorities report that 27-year-old Michael Clark has been the target of a child sex exploitation investigation since November of last year. The investigation in Alaska began after the Parker, Colorado police and Colorado ICAC contacted Alaska State Troopers asking for assistance in a sexual exploitation case against Clark.

Investigators in Colorado report that their investigation found that Clark had been “sending sexually explicit material to a 10-year-old Colorado female.”

Following their investigation, the Parker police department issued an arrest warrant for Clark on charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor on March 19th.





On Friday, at 11 am, Alaska Bureau of Investigation and ICAC Task Force members arrested Clark in Palmer.

Arrangements are being made by Colorado Sheriffs Officers to extradite Clark.