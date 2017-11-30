Congressman Young Names New Press Secretary

- Home
Washington, D.C. – This week, Alaska Congressman Don Young welcomed Murphy McCollough to serve as Press Secretary and spokesman in his Washington, D.C. office. Murphy, a Texas native who most recently worked for Congressman John Culberson (R-TX), arrives following the departure of Matthew Shuckerow, who recently left to serve as Deputy Communication Director for Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK).
“I welcome Murphy McCollough as my new Press Secretary and spokesman and invite the Alaska media to get to know her in the coming weeks and months,” said Congressman Don Young. “Murphy’s experience in communications and politics makes her an excellent choice to fill this demanding and often underappreciated role. I look forward to working with her closely as we continue our service to the Alaskan people.”
Young continued, “Like the many before him, Matt Shuckerow will always be a valued member of my team. I wish him the best as he returns to the Senate and continues his work on behalf of the Alaskan people. His integrity, passion and dedication will be missed, but a welcome addition to Senator Sullivan’s team.”
Murphy McCollough previously served as Deputy Press Secretary for Representative John Culberson (R-TX), where she helped shaped a wide range of policy and communications strategy. Prior to moving to Washington, D.C., Murphy worked as a legislative aide in the Texas State Legislature. Murphy is a graduate of Texas A&M University and is currently completing her master’s in Strategic Public Relations from the George Washington University.
