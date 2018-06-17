Congressman Young Supports Efforts to Combat Opioid Crisis

Jun 17, 2018.
Alaska's Representative to US Congress, Rep. Don Young. Image-Office of Representative Young

Washington, D.C. – This week, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on a series of bills related to ending the national growing opioid abuse crisis. The House voted on close to 40 pieces of legislation that address treatment and recovery options, prioritize prevention, protect communities and fight the fentanyl crisis. Alaska Congressman Don Young issued the following statement:

“The opioid crisis is one that plagues every community in Alaska and across the country which requires swift action,” said Congressman Young. “Nearly every person has a story about how the opioid crisis has impacted them and in Alaska    we know these stories all too well. In 2016 alone, 128 Alaskans died from opioid overdoses and the number is only growing – but this doesn’t have to become our new reality. Understanding the many challenges that are associated with combatting the opioid crisis needs a comprehensive approach. That is why the House voted on nearly 40 bills this week    aimed at ending the different facets of this crisis and engaging local communities. I believe these bills are real solutions that will change how we respond to this crisis, and allow our states and local communities to be better equipped in the nationwide efforts to end this public health emergency. Addressing this crisis will take all of us – on the federal, state and local levels – working together to find solutions for the future.”

To read more about what House Republicans are doing to combat the opioid crisis, click here.

In October 2017, President Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency. Congress has been taking action to draft and consider legislation to combat the crisis. This week, the House voted on more than 40 bills from different committees that seek to provide treatment and recovery options, prioritize prevention, protect communities by equipping law enforcement with the necessary tools and a more aggressive strategy to fighting the fentanyl crisis.

The bills voted on this week were:

  • H.R. 449Synthetic Drug Awareness Act of 2018, (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 3331 – To amend title XI of the Social Security Act to promote testing of incentive payments for behavioral health providers for adoption and use of certified electronic health record technology, as amended (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 4284INFO Act (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 4684 Ensuring Access to Quality Sober Living Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5002 ACE Research Act (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5009 Jessie’s Law (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5041 Safe Disposal of Unused Medication Act, as amended (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5102 Substance Use Disorder Workforce Loan Repayment Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5176Preventing Overdoses While in Emergency Rooms Act (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5197ALTO Act (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5202Ensuring Patient Access to Substance Use Disorder Treatments Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5228SCREEN Act (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5261TEACH to Combat Addiction Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5272 – To ensure that programs and activities that are funded by a grant, cooperative agreement, loan, or loan guarantee from the Department of Health and Human Services, and whose purpose is to prevent or treat a mental health or substance use disorder, are evidence-based, as amended (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5327Comprehensive Opioid Recovery Centers Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5329Poison Center Network Enhancement Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5353Eliminating Opioid Related Infectious Diseases Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5473Better Pain Management Through Better Data Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5483Special Registration for Telemedicine Clarification Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5582Abuse Deterrent Access Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5583 – To amend title XI of the Social Security Act to require States to annually report on certain adult health quality measures, and for other purposes (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5587Peer Support Communities of Recovery Act (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5685Medicare Opioid Safety Education Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5800Medicaid IMD ADDITIONAL INFO Act (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5812CONNECTIONS Act (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 4275Empowering Pharmacists in the Fight Against Opioid Abuse Act (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 5294Treating Barriers to Prosperity Act of 2018 (Transportation and Infrastructure Committee)
  • H.R. 5752Stop Illicit Drug Importation Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
  • H.R. 6902REGROUP Act of 2018 (Judiciary Committee)
  • H.R. 5889Recognizing Early Childhood Trauma Related to Substance Abuse Act of 2018 (Education and the Workforce Committee)
  • H.R. 5890Assisting States’ Implementation of Plans of Safe Care Act (Education and the Workforce Committee)
  • H.R. 5891Improving the Federal Response to Families Impacted by Substance Use Disorder Act (Education and the Workforce Committee)
  • H.R. 5892 – To establish an Advisory Committee on Opioids and the Workplace to advise the Secretary of Labor on actions the Department of Labor can take to address the impact of opioid abuse on the workplace (Education and the Workforce Committee)
  • House Amendment to S. 1091 Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Act (Education and the Workforce Committee)
  • H.R. 2147Veterans Treatment Court Improvement Act of 2018 (Veterans Affairs Committee)
  • H.R. 4635 To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to increase the number of peer-to-peer counselors providing counseling for women veterans, and for other purposes, as amended (Veterans Affairs Committee)
  • H.R. 5788Securing the International Mail Against Opioids Act of 2018 (Ways and Means Committee)
  • H.R. 5735 – Transitional Housing for Recovery in Viable Environments Demonstration Program Act, Rules Committee Print (Financial Services Committee)
  • H.R. 2851Stop the Importation and Trafficking of Synthetic Analogues Act (Energy and Commerce Committee)

