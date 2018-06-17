Congressman Young Supports Efforts to Combat Opioid Crisis
Alaska’s Representative to US Congress, Rep. Don Young. Image-Office of Representative Young
Washington, D.C. – This week, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on a series of bills related to ending the national growing opioid abuse crisis. The House voted on close to 40 pieces of legislation that address treatment and recovery options, prioritize prevention, protect communities and fight the fentanyl crisis. Alaska Congressman Don Young issued the following statement:
“The opioid crisis is one that plagues every community in Alaska and across the country which requires swift action,” said Congressman Young. “Nearly every person has a story about how the opioid crisis has impacted them and in Alaska
we know these stories all too well. In 2016 alone, 128 Alaskans died from opioid overdoses and the number is only growing – but this doesn’t have to become our new reality. Understanding the many challenges that are associated with combatting the opioid crisis needs a comprehensive approach. That is why the House voted on nearly 40 bills this week aimed at ending the different facets of this crisis and engaging local communities. I believe these bills are real solutions that will change how we respond to this crisis, and allow our states and local communities to be better equipped in the nationwide efforts to end this public health emergency. Addressing this crisis will take all of us – on the federal, state and local levels – working together to find solutions for the future.”
In October 2017, President Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency. Congress has been taking action to draft and consider legislation to combat the crisis. This week, the House voted on more than 40 bills from different committees that seek to provide treatment and recovery options, prioritize prevention, protect communities by equipping law enforcement with the necessary tools and a more aggressive strategy to fighting the fentanyl crisis.
The bills voted on this week were:
- H.R. 449 – Synthetic Drug Awareness Act of 2018, (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 3331 – To amend title XI of the Social Security Act to promote testing of incentive payments for behavioral health providers for adoption and use of certified electronic health record technology, as amended (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 4284 – INFO Act (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 4684 – Ensuring Access to Quality Sober Living Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5002 – ACE Research Act (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5009 – Jessie’s Law (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5041 – Safe Disposal of Unused Medication Act, as amended (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5102 – Substance Use Disorder Workforce Loan Repayment Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5176 – Preventing Overdoses While in Emergency Rooms Act (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5197 – ALTO Act (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5202 – Ensuring Patient Access to Substance Use Disorder Treatments Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5228 – SCREEN Act (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5261 – TEACH to Combat Addiction Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5272 – To ensure that programs and activities that are funded by a grant, cooperative agreement, loan, or loan guarantee from the Department of Health and Human Services, and whose purpose is to prevent or treat a mental health or substance use disorder, are evidence-based, as amended (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5327 – Comprehensive Opioid Recovery Centers Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5329 – Poison Center Network Enhancement Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5353 – Eliminating Opioid Related Infectious Diseases Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5473 – Better Pain Management Through Better Data Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5483 – Special Registration for Telemedicine Clarification Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5582 – Abuse Deterrent Access Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5583 – To amend title XI of the Social Security Act to require States to annually report on certain adult health quality measures, and for other purposes (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5587 – Peer Support Communities of Recovery Act (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5685 – Medicare Opioid Safety Education Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5800 – Medicaid IMD ADDITIONAL INFO Act (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5812 – CONNECTIONS Act (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 4275 – Empowering Pharmacists in the Fight Against Opioid Abuse Act (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 5294 – Treating Barriers to Prosperity Act of 2018 (Transportation and Infrastructure Committee)
- H.R. 5752 – Stop Illicit Drug Importation Act of 2018 (Energy and Commerce Committee)
- H.R. 6902 – REGROUP Act of 2018 (Judiciary Committee)
- H.R. 5889 – Recognizing Early Childhood Trauma Related to Substance Abuse Act of 2018 (Education and the Workforce Committee)
- H.R. 5890 – Assisting States’ Implementation of Plans of Safe Care Act (Education and the Workforce Committee)
- H.R. 5891 – Improving the Federal Response to Families Impacted by Substance Use Disorder Act (Education and the Workforce Committee)
- H.R. 5892 – To establish an Advisory Committee on Opioids and the Workplace to advise the Secretary of Labor on actions the Department of Labor can take to address the impact of opioid abuse on the workplace (Education and the Workforce Committee)
- House Amendment to S. 1091 – Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Act (Education and the Workforce Committee)
- H.R. 2147 – Veterans Treatment Court Improvement Act of 2018 (Veterans Affairs Committee)
- H.R. 4635 – To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to increase the number of peer-to-peer counselors providing counseling for women veterans, and for other purposes, as amended (Veterans Affairs Committee)
- H.R. 5788 – Securing the International Mail Against Opioids Act of 2018 (Ways and Means Committee)
- H.R. 5735 – Transitional Housing for Recovery in Viable Environments Demonstration Program Act, Rules Committee Print (Financial Services Committee)
- H.R. 2851 – Stop the Importation and Trafficking of Synthetic Analogues Act (Energy and Commerce Committee)