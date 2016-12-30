Convicted Felon Arrested in Soldotna on Weapons, Drug Charges

Alaska Native News Dec 30, 2016.

Alaska State Troopers report that they have arrested one of the men connected to a shots fired incident in the Big Eddy subdivision in Soldotna in late November.

According to the dispatch, troopers were called out to a shots fired report at 11:51 pm on November 22nd.

When they arrived, they found that two parties had exchanged gunfire at the residence. The investigation revealed that no one was injured in the exchange, but damage was done to the building by bullets.

Through interviews at the scene, they found that one of the men involved had left the scene in a vehicle. They identified the suspect as 32-year-old Scott Hashemian of Soldotna.





On December 14th, troopers made contact with Hashemian near one of Soldotna’s schools at 3:57 am. Multiple items were seized. Following the execution of multiple search warrants, Hashemian, a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of several types of controlled substances and a .45 caliber handgun. When contacted, Hashemian was within 500 feet of a school.

A warrant was issued for Hashemian on December 22nd. Five days later, on December 27th, as troopers were serving a separate warrant at a Soldotna residence, Hashemian was located and arrested on one count of Misconduct Involving Weapons I-Involving a Drug Crime, three counts of MIW II-RE Drug Crime, one count of MIW III-Felon in Possession, four counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II, five counts of MICS III, and four counts of MICS IV.

Hashemian was transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility, where he was remanded with his bail set at $25,000 and a court-approved third party custodian..

Hashemian was due to be arraigned on December 28th, but a delay in transporting him resulted in his arraignment being delayed by a day.

In court on Thursday, Hashemian was appointed an attorney. He was arraigned on one count of MIW I, three counts of MIW II, and one count of MIW III.

Hashemian’s felon status stems from up to six felony convictions in Florida in 2003-2004, that included 2 convictions for Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, three convictions for Trafficking in Stolen Property, and one conviction for Grand Theft. Florida Department of Corrections released Hashemian on August 2008.

By October 2008, Hashemian was already arrested in Alaska on Criminal Mischief charges.

One year later, Hashemian was the suspect in a 2009 Robbery, where he was originally charged with Robbery I, Assault III, Theft II, and MIW III-Felon in Possession. As a result of a plea agreement prior to trial start, Hashemian was only convicted of Robbery II.





