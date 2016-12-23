Copper Center Woman Struck and Killed in Unfortunate Friday Glenn Highway Accident

Alaska Native News Dec 23, 2016.

A Copper Center woman headed home to Copper Center after an Anchorage shopping trip was hit and killed just south of Glennallen early Friday morning according to the trooper dispatch. 54-year-old Susan Voyles of Copper Center was outside her vehicle when she was struck.

A report of a vehicle/pedestrian collision went in to the Alaska State Troopers at 2:16 am on Friday morning from mile 178 of the Glenn Highway.

The caller identified himself to troopers as 24-year-old Andrey Ionashku. He told troopers that as he was traveling on the Glenn Highway, he came upon a vehicle with its headlights on stopped along the highway. Ionashku said as he was passing the vehicle, Voyles appeared in the roadway and he was unable to avoid hitting her.





Just prior to the incident, Voyles had contacted the Alaska State Troopers and informed them that she had lost a box from her vehicle and was going to be on the roadside attempting to locate it. She was outside of her vehicle searching for her missing box when she was struck and killed.

The investigation into the incident is continuing, and Voyle’s next of kin have been notified.

Voyle’s remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.





