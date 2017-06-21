Corps Identifies Employee Involved in North Pole Rollover Fatality

- Home
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Melvin C. McLaurin of Chicago was identified as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee killed in a construction accident June 19 at North Pole.
McLaurin worked as an engineering equipment operator lead with the Corps’ Chicago District. He was on a temporary assignment in support of the Corps’ Alaska District’s Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project at North Pole.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the McLaurin family at this time,” said Col. Michael Brooks, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Alaska District. “Safety is always our number one priority. Anytime we lose a member of our Corps of Engineers’ team, we lose a member of our family.”
McLaurin was operating a roller compactor on a stability berm at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project, near the intersection of Laurance and River Park roads. He was preparing the site to install a relief well.
The single-person rollover accident occurred at about 3:50 p.m. The North Pole Police Department, Alaska State Troopers and North Pole Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene. McLaurin was declared dead at 4:18 p.m. by medical personnel.
He is survived by his wife, Diedra, and his son.
The accident is under investigation by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and OSHA.