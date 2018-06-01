Cosmic Collision Lights up the Darkness

Jun 1, 2018.
NGC-3256. Image-NASA/ESA

NGC-3256. Image-NASA/ESA

Though it resembles a peaceful rose swirling in the darkness of the cosmos, NGC 3256 is actually the site of a violent clash. This distorted galaxy is the relic of a collision between two spiral galaxies, estimated to have occured 500 millions years ago. Today it is still reeling in the aftermath of this event.

Located about 100 million light-years away in the constellation of Vela (The Sails), NGC 3256 is approximately the same size as our Milky Way and belongs to the Hydra-Centaurus Supercluster. It still bears the marks of its tumultuous past in the extended luminous tails that sprawl out around the galaxy, thought to have formed 500 million years ago during the initial encounter between the two galaxies, which today form NGC 3256. These tails are studded with young blue stars, which were born in the frantic but fertile collision of gas and dust.

When two galaxies merger, individual stars rarely collide because they are separated by such enormous distances, but the gas and dust of the galaxies do interact — with spectacular results. The brightness blooming in the centre of NGC 3256 gives away its status as a powerful starburst galaxy, host to vast amounts of infant stars born into groups and clusters. These stars shine most brightly in the far infrared, making NGC 3256 exceedingly luminous in this wavelength domain. Because of this radiation, it is classified as a Luminous Infrared Galaxy.

NGC 3256 has been the subject of much study due to its luminosity, its proximity, and its orientation: astronomers observe its splendour face-on orientation, that shows the disc in all its splendour. NGC 3256 provides an ideal target to investigate starbursts that have been triggered by galaxy mergers. It holds particular promise to further our understanding of the properties of young star clusters in tidal tails.

As well as being lit up by over 1000 bright star clusters, the central region of NGC 3256 is also home to crisscrossing threads of dark dust and a large disc of molecular gas spinning around two distinct nuclei — the relics of the two original galaxies. One nucleus is largely obscured, only unveiled in infrared, radio and X-ray wavelengths.

These two initial galaxies were gas-rich and had similar masses, as they seem to be exerting roughly equal influence on each other. Their spiral disks are no longer distinct, and in a few hundred million years time, their nuclei will also merge and the two galaxies will likely become united as a large elliptical galaxy.

NGC 3256 was previously imaged through fewer filters by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope as part of a large collection of 59 images of merging galaxies, released for Hubble’s 18th anniversary on 24th April 2008.

Source: NASA/ESA

Unlike many news organizations, the Alaska Native News does not utilize a paywall that bars readers from accessing our content. And, while many news portals have unlimited resources with which to publish content, our site is run on very limited funds, with our staff working on a volunteer basis. With ad revenues failing drastically, we find ourselves needing to reach out for help funding our portal in order to continue bringing news to our readers.

Related Articles:

This artist's impression shows schematically the mysterious alignments between the spin axes of quasars and the large-scale structures . Credit: ESO/M. KornmesserSpooky Alignment of Quasars Across Billions of Light-years This rich landscape is part of the small constellation of Crux (The Southern Cross). The very bright star is Alpha Crucis, also know as Acrux, one of the four stars that make up the famous cross shape. Most of the upper left part of this image is filled with dark dusty clouds that form part of the huge dark nebula called the Coalsack. Credit: ESO/Digitized Sky Survey 2. Acknowledgment: Davide De MartinA Cosmic Sackful of Black Coal Image and inset of region surrounding Sagittarius A*. (Image: NASA/UMass/D.Wang et al. Inset: NASA/STScI.)Feeding the Supermassive Black Hole at the Center of the Milky Way This series of Hubble Space Telescope images taken over 2 years tracks the demise of a giant dark vortex on the planet Neptune. The oval-shaped spot has shrunk from 3,100 miles across its long axis to 2,300 miles across, over the Hubble observation period. Credits: NASA, ESA, and M.H. Wong and A.I. Hsu (UC Berkeley)Hubble Sees Neptune’s Mysterious Shrinking Storm