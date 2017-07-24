Craig Woman Thwarts Theft at Her Neighbors

An alert Craig woman thwarted a theft when she called in suspicious activity near her residence on Port Saint Nicholas Road on Saturday.

The woman called in to troopers and reported the apparent trespass /theft in progress after she observed a man being dropped off by another in a white truck. After being dropped off, the man proceeded to rifle through the woman’s neighbor’s vehicle,stealing items and parts from it.

When the woman went out and confronted the man, he ran off into the woods.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they made contact and identified two individuals at the scene, who admitted that they were, in fact, attempting to steal parts from the vehicle.

During the contact with the suspects, one of the men was found to be in the possession of methamphetamine. The drug was seized.

Troopers say that the investigation is continuing, and that “criminal charges are anticipated.”





