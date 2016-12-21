Crewmember Hoisted from F/V Transit by USCG

Alaska Native News Dec 21, 2016.

A crewmember suffering seizure-like symptoms was hoisted from the deck of the F/V Transit by an MH-60 Jayhawk on Sunday morning, Coast Guard public affairs officer, Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly Parker reported on the Coast Guard News site.

The captain of the F/V Transit contacted the USCG reporting the crew-member’s symptoms, and the Duty Flight Surgeon recommended a medivac of the ailing fisherman.

Running ahead of deteriorating weather conditions, an MH-60 Jayhawk was launched from Airstation Kodiak and flew to Shelikof Strait on the northwest side of Kodiak Island. Once there, the chopper crew plucked the crew-member from the deck of the vessel on Sunday morning.

“We received reports of a low pressure system approaching the area with the potential of bringing increased winds and seas over the next several hours,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Chris Sheffield, Sector Anchorage watchstander. “The quick response of our aircrew to the scene made it possible for a safe hoist and transit back to Kodiak.”





