Crewmember Sentenced in July Bristol Bay Tender Assault

Alaska Native News Mar 17, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers reported the conclusion and conviction of a crewmember that assaulted his captain and a fellow crewmember on the F/V Diligence, a tender that was at the time moored in the Egegik Commercial Fishing District last summer.

It was July 3rd that troopers responded to the assault complaint. 54-year-old Don Iodice was placed under arrest on the charge. On July 13th, Iodice was arraigned and by October, he entered a change of plea in the case.

He was scheduled to be sentenced in the case on December 15th of last year, But, when the date arrived, Iodice didn’t. A $10,000 bench warrant was issued on January 19th, and Iodice was back in court on March 10th and his warrant was quashed.

Five days later, Iodice was sentenced to 360 days with 330 suspended in Naknek District Court and placed on probation for two years.

In addition, Iodice was ordered to not return to the fishing grounds in Bristol Bay.





