Daytona Beach Rollercoaster Derails, Two plummet to the Ground, Six Hospitalized

Alaska Native News Jun 15, 2018.

A roller-coaster ride at the boardwalk in Daytona Beach derailed on Thursday night sending six people to the hospital just hours after it was inspected by a Florida state agency.

Two of the six people taken to the hospital fell 34-feet to the ground after the de-railing on Thursday night. Two others were rescued as they dangled from one of the cars. In order to rescue the two victims dangling from that car, Daytona Beach Fire Department rescuers rigged a pulley system to harness the riders and hoist them then lower them to the ground.

The other riders were pulled from the cars and guided down ladders to the ground.

The 40-year-old “Sandblaster” rollercoaster ride was brought to Daytona Beach in 2013. The ride consisted of three cars with two rows of seats in each car each seating two people for a total of 12 occupants per ride.

The ride was thoroughly inspected by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on Thursday morning spokesman Jennifer Meale stated. “Just yesterday, department inspectors conducted a thorough inspection of the ride, and it was found in compliance with state law,we have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident, and anyone who should be held accountable will be held accountable.”

Meale said that the rollercoaster hade been inspected in May and failed both of those inspections because of multiple deficiencies but had passed Thursday’s inspection after those problems had been corrected.