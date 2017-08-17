Death of Kake Teen Deemed Suspicious by Troopers

Alaska Native News Aug 17, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers in Southeast Alaska say they are investigating a suspicious death of a teen who was found not breathing at her home in Kake on Tuesday night.

The teen, identified as 19-year-old Jade Williams, was transported to the SEARHC clinic by Kake EMS after she was discovered, but, unfortunately, was declared deceased after she arrived there.

Troopers were not able to respond to the small community on the north end of Kupreanof Island until late on Wednesday afternoon because of inclement weather.

AST has not revealed the cause of death or any other details in their continuing investigation as yet.

Kake, with its population of between 00 to 600 people, is on Kupreanof Island, about 40 miles to the northwest of Petersburg, is made up of primarily Tlingit people and has been inhabited for thousands of years and has a rich history.





