Death of Man on Houston ATV Trail Deemed Homicide

Alaska Native News Nov 6, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers have classified the death of 32-year-old Patrick McMullen, of Wasilla, a homicide, AST revealed on Monday.

Troopers were notified of a body in the ditch near mile 59 of the Parks Highway in Houston on at 8:47 am on Thursday morning, the trooper dispatch revealed. McMullen’s ATV was located at a pull-out at that location, his remains were located a short distance away on the ATV trail.

Troopers are asking that anyone traveling through that location on Wednesday night after 9 pm and who may have seen anything suspicious, or noticed any vehicles in the pull-out, to please contact Troopers in Palmer at 352-5401 and reference case number AK17078337.

McMullen’s next of kin have been notified of the incident.





