Death of Man on Houston ATV Trail Deemed Homicide

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Alaska State Troopers have classified the death of 32-year-old Patrick McMullen, of Wasilla, a homicide, AST revealed on Monday.
Troopers were notified of a body in the ditch near mile 59 of the Parks Highway in Houston on at 8:47 am on Thursday morning, the trooper dispatch revealed. McMullen’s ATV was located at a pull-out at that location, his remains were located a short distance away on the ATV trail.
Troopers are asking that anyone traveling through that location on Wednesday night after 9 pm and who may have seen anything suspicious, or noticed any vehicles in the pull-out, to please contact Troopers in Palmer at 352-5401 and reference case number AK17078337.
McMullen’s next of kin have been notified of the incident.