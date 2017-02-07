Debarr Denny’s Restaurant Held up Monday Morning

Alaska Native News Feb 7, 2017.

Anchorage Police were alerted to an armed robbery at the Debarr Road Denny’s where the establishment and four customers were robbed at gunpoint on Monday morning.

Police responded to the scene at 7:59 am on Monday to initiate an investigation into the hold-up and found that two black males entered the store yesterday and ordered a Denny’s employee “to open the cash register and give them the money,” APD stated on Nixle.

Following the order to empty the register, the duo proceeded to also rob four of the customers of the restaurant of their money.

Police say that during the robbery, one of the two robbers, in an effort to further intimidate the victims by discharging his firearm into an empty seat.





Following the robbery, the two suspects left the scene in a 1997 Honda Civic that was later determined to have been stolen late the previous night from the 1000 block of Boston Street.

That stolen vehicle was recovered for evidence after it was found abandoned at 11:41 am “in the middle of Nichols Street near E 15th Avenue.,” police report.

Despite there being 15-20 individuals present in the restaurant at the time of the robbery, none reported any injuries.

APD is asking “Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.”





