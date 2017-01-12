December Steese Highway Crash Victim Identified

Alaska Native News Jan 12, 2017.

Although the investigation into the death of a crash that caused the death of an elderly man on the Steese Highway on December 7th is still under investigation, the identity has been released by AST following the conclusion of the autopsy.

Troopers have identified the man who perished in a fiery crash at mile 155 of the Steese Highway as 73-year-old Richard Doran of Fairbanks.

A call went in to the Alaska State Troopers reporting a still smoldering wreck at that location at 5:15 pm on December 7th. The caller, who was a passerby, reported that the remains of the driver were still in the burned-out 2003 Dodge truck.

The initial investigation at the scene revealed that Doran had lost control and had drove into the ditch. Although the crash did minimal damage to the vehicle, troopers say “At some point after the truck went into the ditch it caught fire. The fire destroyed the vehicle and apparently caused the death of the driver.”





