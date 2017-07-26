Delta Junction REDDI Driver Jailed on Seventh DUI

Alaska Native News Jul 26, 2017.

A Delta Junction man was jailed on several charges including DUI after a Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately (REDDI) report in Delta Junction on Tuesday afternoon, troopers revealed.

At 2:12 pm, troopers responded after receiving a REDDI report on 45-year-old Delta Junction man Aleksandr Glushko. According to the complaint, Glushko was “swerving all over the roadway, into the ditch, and nearly striking several oncoming vehicles,” while driving in his Toyota Avalon.

Troopers responded to Glushko’s residence and found him passed out behind the wheel with the keys in the ignition and the engine running.

When awakened, Glushko failed the field sobriety test and resisted arrest. It was also revealed that Glushko was in violation of his requirement to have an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle. Glushko was charged for that violation as well as Felony DUI, Felony Refusal, and Resisting Arrest.

Court records show that this is Glushko’s seventh DUI, which includes three Felony DUIs.

Glushko was transported to Fairbanks and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility.





