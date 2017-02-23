Details Revealed on Feb 6th Manokotak Teen Snow Machine Fatality

Alaska Native News Feb 23, 2017.

On Thursday, AST released details on the death of Manokotak teen, Kylen Moore, who perished in a snow machine accident earlier this month.

According to the trooper dispatch, at 7:35 pm on February 6th, they were informed of a snow machine crash that occurred when the 15-year-old teen and another were returning from a trapping trip.

The other rider, reported to troopers during the investigation, that Moore had accelerated ahead of him as they were traveling back home. The other rider would come upon Moore as he progressed on the trail and would find that Moore had been ejected from his machine. Moore was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Village medical staff and the community’s VPSO responded to the scene and transported Moore to the village clinic. Troopers say that “Life saving measures were conducted but Moore was unable to be revived.” He was declared deceased at 9:30 pm by medical staff.

The State Medical Examiner’s office was notified and they requested the remains be sent for autopsy.

Moore’s next of kin, who were on scene, were notified.

Manokotak, which became a permanent settlement after the consolidation of Igushik and Tuklung in the winter of 1946-1947, is approximately 25 miles southwest of Dillingham.





