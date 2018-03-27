- Home
Diabetes Alert Day is here: Are you at risk?
Take the test to find out if you may have prediabetes:www.DoIHavePrediabetes.org
If you DO have prediabetes, you can enroll in a FREE on-line diabetes prevention program called “TurnAround Health!” Alaskans can take advantage of a FREE 1 year subscription with PROMO Code: Alaska2015.SIGN UP Today!
Prediabetes is real. It’s common. And most importantly, it’s reversible.
You can stop prediabetes from developing into type 2 diabetes with simple, proven lifestyle changes.
People can have prediabetes for years but have no clear symptoms, so it often goes unnoticed until serious health problems show up. That’s why it’s important to talk to your doctor about getting your blood sugar tested if you have any of the risk factors for prediabetes, which include: