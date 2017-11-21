Widgetized Section

Dog Thieves Drag Owner with Vehicle During Getaway

Alaska Native News Nov 21, 2017.

The  Alaska State Troopers are investigating the  theft of a Malamute/Wolf breed canine stolen in the vicinity of mile 87 of the Parks Highway that occurred at half past midnight on Monday morning, the trooper dispatch revealed.

According to the report, the suspects in a silver-colored Chevy S-10 Blazer r Ford Explorer, stole the blue-eyed, Malamute/Wolf cross animal, named ‘Frosty,’ from the front yard of the canine’s owner.

When the owner attempted to foil the  theft, the suspects in the vehicle drug the owner for a short distance as they made their getaway.

Anyone having any knowledge of this crime is encouraged to call MATSU CrimeStoppers at 907-745-3333 or State Troopers at 352-5401.  The investigation into theft and vehicular assault continues.


